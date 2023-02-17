LTO summons owners, drivers of vehicles involved in viral Cainta ‘road rage’

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has subpoenaed the drivers and owners of the two vehicles involved in a “road rage” along Felix Avenue in Cainta, Rizal, a video of which has gone viral.

The LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) has ordered the drivers and vehicle owners of the motorcycle and L-300 van to appear at the LTO Central Office in East Avenue, Quezon City on Wednesday, February 22 at 2 p.m.

Citing LTO – IID officer-in-charge Renan Melitante, the agency said it would investigate the cause of the alleged altercation and if traffic offenses were committed.

The LTO said that the hearing will assess the potential consequences for the accused if it’s determined that they’ve broken traffic laws.

Melitante issued a stern reminder to those who have been summoned for a probe that failing to appear before the LTO would be equivalent to giving up their right to explain or defend themselves.

LTO chief assistant secretary Jayart Tugade, for his part, underscored the importance of discipline and patience on the road as it had been taught in driving school.

“Tandaan po natin na kung ang isang motorista ay magdudulot ng kapahamakan, maaari pong masuspindi o matanggalan siya ng lisensya bukod sa parusa alinsunod sa mga batas trapiko,” he said.

(Remember that if a motorist causes harm, his license may be suspended or revoked in addition to the penalty according to the traffic laws.) – Kimberly D. Albaño, INQUIRER.net intern

