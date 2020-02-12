LTO to errant drivers: Yield

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday called on drivers with more than three traffic violations this year to submit themselves to authorities to avoid harsher penalties.
Speaking to reporters, LTO deputy director Robert Valera said that errant public utility drivers who had been issued 90-day preventive suspension orders since December could still be on the road.
The reason for this, he explained, was that most of the show-cause orders could not be delivered since the recipients had changed their addresses.
This was a clear violation of Republic Act 4136, which mandates PUV drivers to inform the office of such changes, Valera said.
—Krixia Subingsubing
