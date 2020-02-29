LTO to roll out centralized digital system in Q2 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) centralized digital system, which will streamline its services, will take effect in the second quarter of 2020.

In an e-mail to INQUIRER.net, Rector Antiga, chief of LTO’s Management Information Division, said the web-based system would streamline the LTO process, reducing long lines in district offices and simplify transactions.

Currently, people would have to line up at LTO district offices.

“The Land Transportation Management System was done and is now under LTO management to upgrade and amplify its services to the public,” Antiga said.

The automated system and information database, which was adopted from German technology company Dermalog’s Digital Governance Solution, will also serve not only clients in the Philippines but also overseas Filipino workers, Antiga said.

How does it work

According to Antiga, the digital system is a web portal where a client can choose options such as transactions, choosing district offices for an online appointment to register and get their driver’s license.

To get the driver’s license, they would need to first go to their respective LTO office for biometrics which include fingerprint and facial recognition, the LTO official explained.

The digital system will also make license renewal easier through online transactions with their respective district office, Antiga said.

“Even if they are at home, they may use the online portal to apply for transactions, payment online, and select a district office. Once they arrive at the DO, they will use biometrics to get their license,” he said in Filipino.

To apply for driver’s license, Antiga said applicants would also have ab online examination which is “applicable” for driver’s license codes.

The system will also include automation of the Law Enforcement and Traffic Adjudication System (LETAS) and Motor Vehicle Inspection Registration System (MVIRS).

Under the LETAS, Antiga said violation, printed tickets, registration of vehicles and other records will be stored in the web-based system.

