LTO to suspend issuance of student driver’s permit starting July 1

MANILA, Philippines — The issuance of student driver’s permits will be suspended starting July 1, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Monday.

LTO chief Edgar Galvante said starting August 3, those who want to acquire a student’s permit should have already undergone a 15-hour theoretical driving course.

“Effective July 1, isu-suspend muna namin ang pag-iissue ng student permit kasi by August irerequire na na dapat yung nag-aapply ng student permit went through this 15 hours of theoretical session,” Galvante said in an interview over Teleradyo.

(Effective July, we are suspending the issuance of student permits because by August, those applying to have a student permit must have undergone a 15-hour theoretical session.)

“August 3, ire-require na na magdaan ka sa theoretical session kaya yung mga driving school saka LTO mismo meron na kaming set up kung saan kailangan mag-enroll sila,” he added.

(By August 3, it is required for one to undergo a theoretical session that’s why the driving schools and LTO have already set up where they could enroll.)

Galvante said that the 15-hour theoretical session must discuss the laws and regulations on driving.

