Luca Brasi Announce Australian Tour

Tassie punks Luca Brasi have announced an Australian headline tour, with the band playing seven shows around the country in May and June. They’ll be joined on the run by Eaglemont – who joined the band for their appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment last week – along with Wollongong trio OK Hotel.

The tour will kick off locally with a show at Du Cane Brewery in Launceston on Saturday, 6th May, before shows in Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. See dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale today via the band’s website.

Watch Luca Brasi and Eaglemont Cover Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ for Like a Version

Last Friday (17th March), Luca Brasi and Eaglemont joined forces to cover Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 single ‘Iris’. Amping up the energy of the OG, the electric guitar-heavy rendition saw Luca frontman Tyler Richardson share lead vocals with Eaglemont – aka Bridgitte Jessop – with the pair duetting on its soaring chorus.

“This song’s been pretty special to the band for a long time,” Luca Brasi guitarist Patrick Marshall explained in a post-performance interview. “We used to karaoke this song a fair bit. We’ve had a lot of late nights in pubs when they’ve shut down, singing it at the top of our lungs. There’s just so much emotion in the song. It’s just the perfect power rock pop song I think.”

The band also performed latest single ‘Party Scene’, which arrived in November last year. It marked the band’s sole release of 2022, having released latest album Everything Is Tenuous and the standalone single ‘Jackies Are on the March’ the previous year.

Luca Brasi 2023 Australian Tour

with Eaglemont and OK Hotel