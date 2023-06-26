Luca Brasi Announce New Album ‘The World Don’t Owe You Anything’, Release Title Track

Tasmanian outfit Luca Brasi will release their new album The World Don’t Owe You Anything later this year on Friday, 29th September. It’s the band’s sixth studio album, following 2021’s Everything Is Tenuous.

The album was produced by the band alongside Ben Stewart at the wonderfully named Pudding’s House of Flavour and Banana Pig Studios. Luca Brasi have also shared the first single from the record, the brash and driving title track. Listen below.

Luca Brasi: ‘The World Don’t Owe You Anything’

[embedded content]

“When I started mapping out the songs on this record lyrically, I noticed a recurring theme of a guy who was kinda grappling with the fear of losing everything he had fought so hard for,” vocalist Tyler Richardson shared about the album.

“In those moments of doubt, it’s easy to feel like the world has let you down. But I’ve come to realise that everything I’ve ever achieved in life has been the result of working my arse off. It’s a reminder that when you get low, you have to pull yourself up because the world ain’t gonna do it for you. The world don’t owe you anything.”

The album also includes the track ‘Party Scene’, which was released by the band last year. The four-piece have had a fairly busy start to the year, running around the country on a headline tour throughout May and June, and supporting Alexisonfire back in February.

