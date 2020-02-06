Luca Brasi Share New Single ‘This Selfish Love’, Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020
Luca Brasi have shared a new single with us today. ‘This Selfish Love’ is another hard-hitting and honest tune from the Tassie boys.
On the new track, frontman Tyler Richardson says, “This tune is a bit of a deep dive into watching life unfold in front of you. Sometimes I look back and wonder what the hell happened, then get all nostalgic, then realise all that stuff doesn’t matter. What really matters is right now, hold onto that.”
On top of the beaut new single, they’ve also announced a national tour. They’ll be visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Freo, Adelaide, and Melbourne.
They’re taking an all-star lineup with them too. Joining Luca Brasi will be Drug Church, Moaning Lisa, and Kat Edwards.
Have a listen to ‘This Selfish Love’ and catch all the tour dates below.
[embedded content]
Luca Brasi ‘This Selfish Love’ National Tour Dates
With special guests Drug Church, Moaning Lisa and Kat Edwards
Tickets on sale 9am AEDT Monday, 10th February
Thursday, 30th April
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 1st May
Metro Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 2nd May
Odeon Theatre, Hobart (All Ages)
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 7th May
Freo.Social, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 8th May
UniBar, Adelaide (All Ages)
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 9th May
The Forum, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website