Luca Brasi Share New Single ‘This Selfish Love’, Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020

Luca Brasi have shared a new single with us today. ‘This Selfish Love’ is another hard-hitting and honest tune from the Tassie boys.

On the new track, frontman Tyler Richardson says, “This tune is a bit of a deep dive into watching life unfold in front of you. Sometimes I look back and wonder what the hell happened, then get all nostalgic, then realise all that stuff doesn’t matter. What really matters is right now, hold onto that.”

On top of the beaut new single, they’ve also announced a national tour. They’ll be visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Freo, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

They’re taking an all-star lineup with them too. Joining Luca Brasi will be Drug Church, Moaning Lisa, and Kat Edwards.

Have a listen to ‘This Selfish Love’ and catch all the tour dates below.

Luca Brasi ‘This Selfish Love’ National Tour Dates

With special guests Drug Church, Moaning Lisa and Kat Edwards

Tickets on sale 9am AEDT Monday, 10th February

Thursday, 30th April

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 1st May

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 2nd May

Odeon Theatre, Hobart (All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 7th May

Freo.Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 8th May

UniBar, Adelaide (All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 9th May

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website