Lucban police probed for victim-blaming social media post

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it will investigate personnel of Lucban Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Quezon who were behind a social media post that was victim-blaming women.

“PNP has now ordered for conduct of probe on this incident,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement to reporters.

“Police chief of Lucban MPS and all personnel who may be involved will be made to explain why they allowed posting of such statements in their social media account and why no administrative sanctions shall be imposed upon them for the negative reactions their post has elicited from the public,” he added.

On its official Facebook account, Lucban Municipal Police Station posted a public advisory that called for an end to violence against women.

“Mahalin natin ang mga kababaihan at huwag niyo abusuhin ang kanilang kabaitan (Love women and don’t abuse their kindness),” read the statement.

However, the second paragraph of the post suggested that women should avoid “wearing short clothes” if they don’t want to get harassed.

“Kayo naman mga gherlsz, huwag kayo magsusuot ng pagkaikli-ikling damit at pag naman nabastos ay magsumbong din sa amin. Isipin niyo rin!” read the post.

(Girls, don’t wear short clothes then report to us when you’re harassed. Think of that.)

A netizen on Twitter took a screenshot of the controversial post and expressed disgust against the Lucban police. He also asked the accused law enforcers to surrender their badges.

“Hanggang ngayon may mga pulis pa ring nagvivictim blaming sa mga cases ng rape. Isa kang basura Lucban PNP! You must surrender your badges. Araw ng Kalayaan ngayon tapos ganito ang post niyo?” read the tweet on Friday.

(Until now there are still policemen engaging in victim blaming on cases of rape. You are trash Lucban PNP! You must surrender your badges. It is Independence Day today and you post something like this?)

Banac, nonetheless, said PNP will file administrative charges against the police officers “if evidence warrants.”

The victim-blaming post was already deleted as well as Lucban police’s Facebook page following criticisms from netizens.

It can be recalled that the Angono police drew flak after they posted tips to avoid rape, which also suggested victim-blaming women.

