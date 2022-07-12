Lucena bust yields P246,840 shabu from 3 pushers

Lieutenant Colonel Reynaldo Reyes, Lucena police chief, identified the arrested suspects as Rodrigo Quiña, 44; Michael John Jaca, 44; and Reynaldo De Luna Jr., 30, all alleged notorious drug pushers.
Cops collared the suspects around 9:15 p.m. after they reportedly sold shabu to an undercover police officer acting as a drug user in Barangay Cotta.
Seized from the suspects were six sachets of shabu weighing 12.1 grams worth P246,840 in the street market.
The police said the three were on the watch list as street-level drugs peddlers.
The suspects will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
