Lucena City records new COVID-19 patient

LUCENA CITY – Another new confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient has been recorded in this city on Sunday.

The Quezon provincial information office (QPIO), citing the latest data from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), confirmed the new coronavirus case in this capital of the Quezon province in a noon bulletin.

The QPIO gave no other details on the new patient which is the second confirmed COVID-19 patient after local health authorities announced the recovery of all 29 virus carriers in this city last Wednesday (May 20).

Lucena City has recorded 31 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the highest in Quezon province.

Out of 41 localities in the province only 24 have zero confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the IPHO record.

The city health office is still keeping watch over 112 suspected COVID-19 patients and seven probable carriers based on their bulletin issued on Saturday.

With the latest report, Quezon province has recorded 85 COVID-19 cases, with 66 recoveries and eight deaths.

The province still remains with 11 active virus carriers, all confined in a hospital.

However, IPHO records covering the period from April 14 to May 23 shows that there are 46 suspected novel coronavirus carriers confined in different hospitals in Quezon, while 52 others on home quarantine.

Authorities gave no information on the locations of the listed suspected virus carriers.

