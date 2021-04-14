Lucy Dacus Announces New Album ‘Home Video’

Lucy Dacus has today announced details around her highly anticipated third studio album, Home Video, marking her first solo offering in three years.

The announcement of the new album is accompanied by the release of Dacus’ latest single, ‘Hot & Heavy’, which is a guitar-fuelled dream as opposed to the subdued and devastating heartbreak of previous single ‘Thumbs’.

“I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend, but I realised along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself,” Dacus said in a press statement.

“So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don’t want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn’t approve of me now, and that’s embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

‘Hot & Heavy’ is accompanied by a music video, directed by Dacus herself and set in the Byrd Theatre in Richmond, Virginia.

“I knew I wanted to include some of the home video footage that my dad took of me while I was growing up. I wanted to visualise the moment when you first reflect on your childhood, which I think can also be the moment that childhood is over,” Dacus said.

“For me, I feel like there was a hard switch when I started releasing music, when my identity went from being a personal project to something publicly observed and reflected.”

Home Video is out Friday, 25th June. Watch the ‘Hot & Heavy’ video below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]