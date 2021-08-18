Lucy Torres-Gomez on running for Senate: ‘I will decide at proper time’

LEYTE Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez on Wednesday said she has yet to decide if she will seek higher office in the 2022 elections.

“While I am keeping my options open in terms of running for higher office, I have yet to decide if I should do that or stay in Ormoc and serve my hometown,” Torres-Gomez said in a statement.

“I will decide at the proper time if I would run for the Senate or not. There are many factors I must consider and evaluate before I make a decision. And over and above that, we all have this pandemic to fight,” she added.

In the same statement, Torres-Gomez also confirmed that Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd asked her if she was interested in joining the senatorial slate that he and presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson would field in the 2022 elections.

The lawmaker said she is honored that the two senators had invited her.

“They have presented themselves as candidates who, this early, already have an actual plan in terms of moving the country forward. I admire their unapologetic, straight-to-the-point and confident pronouncements on how they would lead our nation under a new normal setting,” Torres-Gomez said.

Torres-Gomez, a member of the PDP-Laban Party, also thanked the party’s selection committee for considering her for senator.



“I would also like to thank my party’s selection committee for considering me as part of their line-up,” the lawmaker said.

“We all have this pandemic to fight. All talks about elections are only secondary to that. We must unite and not just fight but win the war against Covid-19, as one.” she added.