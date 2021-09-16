Lucy Torres-Gomez to run for Ormoc City mayor — Sotto

REP. Lucy Torres-Gomez will no longer join the senatorial race in the 2022 national elections but instead set her eyes on the Ormoc, Leyte mayoralty polls.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd revealed this in a text message on Thursday.

“[Former House] Speaker [Pantaleon] Alvarez just met with Lucy. She has decided not to run for the Senate and instead for Mayor of Ormoc,” Sotto said.

Actor and husband Richard Gomez is the incumbent lical chief executive.

Sotto formally announced on September 8 his decision to run for vice president in next year’s election with longtime ally and fellow Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson as his running mate.

“I’m now with Bebot [Alvarez] and Ping from Iloilo to Bacolod. Sp[ea]k[e]r came fro[m] Ormoc,” the Senate chief said.

Sotto had said that he invited Torres to join their senatorial ticket.