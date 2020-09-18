LUFTQI Launched a Crowdfunding Campaign for the LUFT Duo Filter-Free Air Purifier

TAOYUAN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Multiple fast-moving wildfires are continuing to burn across Califronia, Oregon and Washington, threatening people and homes. For essential worker commuters, including gig workers, this also means potential respiratory problems for those forced to drive under these conditions.



LUFTQI

LUFTQI officially launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the LUFT Duo filter-free air purifier starting on September 8, 2020. Using nano technology to destroy mold, airborne bacteria, virus and toxic chemicals. By simply plugging it into a USB charger power port, the air purifier can help to purify air in the cabin during daily commutes for essential workers.

Even today’s most modern cars lack the air filtration necessary to prevent smoke inhalation and respiratory problems. With wildfire smoke and air pollution, the most concerning are the microscopic particles that are about 2.5 microns in size (about 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair), which can be inhaled deep into the lungs, according to doctors at UCSF . These toxins can irritate the lining of the lungs, in a process known as oxidative stress, and cause airway inflammation.

In-Car Solution

The LUFT Duo has a 360-degree air intake, a patented nano-reactor and comprehensive air cleaning at all times. It takes in the surrounding air and pollutants from every angle. A chemical reaction is created when the patented nano-reactor is activated by UV LED light. Pollutants are broken down into harmless molecules. Clean air is dispersed with only harmless molecules such as water. It is the first compact air purifier of its kind using nanotechnology that destroys mold, airborne bacteria, formaldehyde, viruses, and toxic chemicals, using absolutely no filters.

