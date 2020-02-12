“Luis Manzano admits love comes before work on Valentine’s day”

‘Home Sweetie Home’ actor Luis Manzano shares how Jessy Mendiola is as a business partner.

Taking a break from talking about their relationship and wedding plans, Luis Manzano said he also has a different side to his relationship with Jessy Mendiola. Even the two celebrities have their own separate business ventures like Jessy’s Senorita beachwear line. Luis said they also collaborate in some things. “Actually wala kaming business together. She has her own, she has Senorita. But at the same time, we are working together. Yung Lucky and Lulu, yun magkasama kami dun. Pero yung Senorita that is all her,” he shared.

Luis said Jessy is a very focused and hardworking entrepreneur. “As a business partner ang galing kasi she knows what she wants. Everything is clear para sa kanya. She has a directive and sometimes she has other people take care of it. Pero she’s there talagang overseeing everything,” he revealed.

For Valentine’s day this year, Luis said he won’t reveal what he has planned with his girlfriend. But he said he won’t allow work to be an excuse not to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with her. “Good question ano gagawin namin sa February 14. Ang Friday technically taping namin ng Home Sweetie Home pero para dun ipa-pack up ko ang taping, babayaran ko lahat ng mga artista. Huwag kayong pumunta, magsitulog na lang kayo dahil mag-la-lovelife ako (laughs),” he said jokingly.