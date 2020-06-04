“Luis Manzano clarifies stance of mom Vilma Santos on Anti-Terror Bill”

Luis Manzano’s mom Vilma Santos-Recto says she is in favor of the Anti-Terror Bill but with reservations.

Actor and TV host Luis Manzano took to social media to address the stance of his mom, Vilma Santos-Recto, on the highly-controversial Anti-Terror Bill.

Sharing a screenshot of a message sent to him by his mom, Manzano wrote: “To everyone asking, here’s what my mom said about the anti-terror bill.”

The message reads: “I am not a principal author of House Bill 6875. I’m in favor of it with reservations. I have concerns about the country’s national security policy.”

Hoping that law enforcers would implement without any form of abuse, she added: “I just hope that the law enforcement agencies will implement it in accordance with the Constitution, full respect to human rights and without abuse whatsoever.”

See the tweet below:

To everyone asking, here’s what my mom said about the anti-terror bill👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/o1v7uioIUU — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) June 3, 2020

Vilma Santos-Recto, who serves as the representative of the sixth district of Batangas, voted yes in the approval of the Anti-Terror Bill.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terror Bill has already passed the third and final reading at the House of Representatives yesterday, June 3. It now lies in the hands of President Rodrigo Duterte, who certified the bill as urgent, to have the bill implemented.

The Anti-Terror Bill has raised concerns due to its vagueness which many believe could lead to the curtailment of freedom of speech, expression, and the fourth estate — the press.