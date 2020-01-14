“Luis Manzano hits back at bashers calling him an ‘opportunist’ for selling ‘overpriced’ facemask”

TV host-actor Luis Manzano did not back down from a basher who claimed that he was taking advantage of the situation brought about by the Taal Volcano eruption by allegedly overpricing a specialized facemask he’s selling online.

TV host-actor Luis Manzano did not back down from a basher who claimed that he was taking advantage of the current situation brought about by the Taal Volcano eruption by allegedly overpricing a special type of face mask he’s selling online.

On Twitter Monday, Luis reposted a tweet from a netizen who questioned him for selling Cambridge masks, which is said to use “The British Military Grade filtration technology to filter out nearly 100 percent” of airborne particles such as those spewed by the Taal Volcano in Batangas, for P690, saying, “Are you even real?”

He then responded by posting screenshots of his supplier’s price list from 15 weeks ago, which shows that he has been selling the mask for a similar price even before Taal Volcano erupted last Sunday.

“These were our supplier’s prices 15 weeks ago, so did we hoard ba? Nope! Nagtaas presyo ba? Nope! Did we take advantage of the situation? Nope!” he said.

These were our suppliers prices 15 weeks ago, so did we hoard ba? Nope! Nagtaas presyo ba? Nope! 🙂 did we take advantage of the situation? Nope! https://t.co/bbM0HMoUPw pic.twitter.com/cq02Omtt85 — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) January 13, 2020

Reposting another tweet from a different user, Luis wrote: “Ate, 15 weeks ago ‘yun na presyo ng N95 or N99 CAMBRIDGE MASKS. ‘Yan presyo talaga globally… tinaasan ba namin dahil sa pagsabog ng bulkan? Namantala kami? Sinabihan ba namin o may inalay ba kami sa bulkan na pumutok para mabenta? Mas marami na po ata kayong abo kesa utak po.”

Ate, 15 weeks ago yun na presyo ng n95 or n99 CAMBRIDGE MASKS, yan presyo talaga globally… tinaasan ba namin dahil sa pagsabog ng bulkan? Namantala kami? Sinabihan ba namin o may inalay ba kami sa bulkan na pumutok para mabenta? Mas marami na po ata kayong abo kesa utak po. https://t.co/menC2EsS8Z pic.twitter.com/lNWfgM7jvD — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Luis also fired back at a netizen who claimed that while he wasn’t overpricing, he’s still taking advantage of the situation by marketing his products amid reports of face masks shortage in areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

“Actually, you did take advantage for the thought na nagawa mo pang mag-market ng products niyo and ngumawa diyan sa Twitter. Nang-away ka pa ng mga tao instead of extending your help. These are even your constituents who are affected. Bummer that you’d rather earn than help,” the said user wrote.

Responding to this, Luis said: “Ineng, hindi lahat ng tulong kelangan makita, kung gusto mo ipakita–very good. Kung ayaw mo ipakita–very good rin. Ang kaya lang kasi ng utak mo social media, ‘di mo gets na may buhay sa likod ng lahat ng ‘to. 2020 na kami, nasa 19tanga ka pa.”

Ineng, hindi lahat ng tulong kelangan makita, kung gusto mo ipakita – very good, kung ayaw mo ipakita – very good rin. Ang kaya lang kase ng utak mo social media, di mo gets na may buhay sa likod ng lahat to, 2020 na kami, nasa 19tanga ka pa https://t.co/egWf2kZ3lW — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) January 13, 2020

In the end, Luis wished for everyone to “stay safe and alert” as the situation could get worse anytime, “but let’s pray for the best.”

“God bless the Batanguenos and everyone affected!” he said.