“Luis Manzano pokes fun at photo from Alex Gonzaga’s 18th birthday: ‘Feeling ko ‘yung isang table lamay pinunta nila’”

Alex Gonzaga had the most hilarious response to Luis Manzano’s post.

It’s no secret that Luis Manzano and Alex Gonzaga go way back. Not only has Luis worked with Alex on a lot of hosting projects, but the two of them have also become the best of friends thanks to the latter’s older sister Toni.

Last Saturday, May 30, Luis Manzano shared a photo from when the two of them first met — at Alex Gonzaga’s 18th birthday nearly 15 years ago. In past interviews, Alex and Luis have both revealed that they first met each other during the said event.

Poking fun at the photo, Luis wrote: “Kita mo, isang table walang tao … feeling ko yung isang table lamay pinunta nila… sana mag thank you ka na dumagdag ako sa pax mo.”

Kita mo, isang table walang tao… feeling ko yung isang table lamay pinunta nila… sana mag thank you ka na dumagdag ako sa pax mo https://t.co/HYKDA8OqPc pic.twitter.com/4zSyiOKLQ1 — Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano) May 30, 2020

Alex, who has been very vocal about the fact that Luis’ attendance during her birthday has always baffled her, responded: “Eto mismong yung moment na yun tanong ako ng tanong ‘bakit ka andito?’ Even after picture inask kita ulit.”

Eto mismong yung moment na yun tanong ako ng tanong “bakit ka andito?” Even after picture inask kita ulit 😂😂😂 — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) May 30, 2020

Alex and Luis have shared the stage numerous times in the past, hosting shows such ASAP and The Voice, among others.