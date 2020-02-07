“Luis Manzano reveals why he’s a germophobe: ‘I’m very, very praning’”

Kapamilya host Luis Manzano shares what’s always on top of his grocery list as a bachelor.

Having been independently living for several years, Luis Manzano admitted he has been enjoying living and shopping as a bachelor for many years now. The talented host said he is especially drawn to hoarding a specific product long before the corona virus health scare came about. This is also why he hopes to endorse it someday.

“Kahit papaano I’m very, very fortunate na medyo may mga endorsements ako. Pero yung goal ko na endorsement na feeling ko pag yun ang nakuha kong endorsement, dun ako yayaman sa sobrang dami ng tinipid ko and that is alcohol. Kasi totoo ito. Slight germophobe ako so every room in my house has alcohol. Every single time grabe ako mag-alcohol. So feeling ko, mga 90% ng kinikita ko napupunta lang sa alcohol. Kaya sa mga kompanya ng alcohol, kumakatok ako sa puso ninyo para makapagtipid tipid ako. So yun palagi ang unang una kong kinukuha,” he shared during the PureGold Mobile app launch held last January 31 in Ortigas.

Luis said that even his mom Vilma Santos-Recto considers grocery shopping as an enjoyable activity. “Pag nag-shu-shoot kami ng mommy ko, yung mga ginawa naming past ads with PureGold, habang break or kunwari hindi kinukunan yung isa, iniikot namin yung branch at binabayaran pa rin namin. Hindi kami kuha lang ng kuha. Si mommy kasi that’s her zen moment. If there’s one thing na gustong gusto ni mommy, yung nababalanse yung utak niya, is when she gets to do things that she doesn’t normally get to do like yung grocery. Kung wala lang akong taping ngayon iikot ako at kukuha ako ng mga para sa bahay,” he recalled.

Having recently posted on social media about reminding his followers about proper etiquette while coughing and sneezing in public, Luis said he had to do it because Pinoys are not aware of how to properly protect themselves and others from infection. “Unfortunately kasi yung mga Pinoy we still have to catch up eh pagdating sa ganun. So I’m very, very praning. Jessy (Mendiola) knows this, my friends know this na, na yung uubo ka sa nook ng siko mo. Ako kasi when I cough, as much as possible, it’s a two-way thing. Please don’t do it to me. The same as I won’t do it to you di ba? I will try my best at least. May ganun talaga ako. Geromophobe talaga ako. I’m not as bad as (American TV host) Howie Mandel because he doesn’t shake hands at all. Fist bump lang ginagawa niya kasi he’s a germophobe talaga. Ako naman wala akong problema pero pagdating sa ubo, sipon, dun na ako medyo please naman kasi hindi ko gagawin yun sa harap mo,” he said.

With the launch of PureGold Mobile’s cart-less and cashless grocery shopping, Luis said he is happy with the new technology of his longtime endorsement. “It’s a natural progression naman and PureGold has always had their customers in mind first and foremost. So kumbaga they want to make everything more convenient, they want to make everything quicker kasi lahat naman tayo nakikita natin na pag rush hour or weekend grabe talaga ang pila. So gumagawa ng paraan ang PureGold to make things easier sa ating lahat,” he explained.