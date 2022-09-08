Luke Combs Announces 2023 Australian Arena Tour

US country musician Luke Combs has announced his return to Australia. The Grammy-nominated musician will visit the country for a five-date arena tour in August of 2023.

Announced today, Combs’ upcoming trek will serve as his first Australian shows since 2019, which saw him perform at the CMC Rocks Queensland festival after making his debut there the previous year. The 2023 tour will see him perform headline shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth, with Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman joining as supports.

Luke Combs – ‘Doin’ This’

[embedded content]

News of Combs’ Australian tour comes just a few months after the release of his third studio album, Growin’ Up. His first new record in three years, the record reached number two on the Australian charts, and topped the Australian Country charts.

Having first launched his musical career a decade ago, Combs has since become one of the leaders of the US country music scene, going on to receive two Grammy nominations and winning four Academy of Country Music Awards and six Country Music Association Awards. In 2021, he was nominated for the Best International Artist at the ARIA Awards, losing to Taylor Swift.

Luke Combs – Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 11th August, 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, 16th August, 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 20th August, 2023 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 23rd August, 2023 – AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 26th August, 2023 – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Friday, 16th September.

