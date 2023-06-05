Lunit and Capio S:t Göran Hospital Collaborate to Address Radiologist Shortage with AI-Powered Mammography Analysis

– Lunit and Sweden’s largest private hospital pioneering a new approach to combine radiologists’ expertise with AI

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading global provider of AI-powered cancer diagnostic solutions, today announced the signing of a supply and license agreement with Capio S:t Göran Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden. Under the agreement, Lunit will provide S:t Göran Hospital with Lunit INSIGHT MMG, an AI solution for mammography analysis, for the next three years.



Capio S:t Göran Hospital is Sweden’s largest private hospital with over 2,300 medical staff. It is operated by Capio, a part of the Ramsay Santé group. The hospital delivers both planned and emergency medical care services to 100,000 patients from the region of Stockholm.

The integration of Lunit’s AI solution will enable Capio S:t Göran Hospital to analyze approximately 78,000 patients’ mammography images each year, significantly contributing to Sweden’s national cancer screening program.

Sweden currently struggles with a pronounced shortage of radiologists, posing challenges to efficient mammography analysis. In response, Lunit INSIGHT MMG is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing this shortage and enhancing the efficacy of cancer screening programs. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the solution assists radiologists in accurately interpreting mammography images, alleviating the burden on limited resources.

This collaboration introduces an advancement where, for the very first time, AI takes on the role of interpreting mammograms as an independent reader in a structural and validated setting. By leveraging AI technology in a safe, scalable, and effective manner, this innovative approach not only enhances productivity but also reduces the necessary workforce by half in the double screening setting.

The decision to adopt Lunit INSIGHT MMG by S:t Göran Hospital was bolstered by the results of the world’s first prospective medical AI study. Led by Dr. Fredrik Strand at Karolinska University Hospital. The study examined data from 55,581 Swedish women provided by S:t Göran Hospital. The study demonstrated that the combined analysis of one radiologist and AI, achieved higher cancer detection rates and lower recall rates compared to the analysis performed by two radiologists.

“This innovative step to becoming the world’s first breast center using AI as an independent reader, allows radiologists to be less burdened from the excessive amount of reading, enabling them to focus on more advanced diagnostics and ensuring shorter waiting times for patients,” said Dr. Karin Dembrower, Senior Physician of Capio S:t Göran Hospital Mammography Clinic, locally responsible for the study. “In the short term, we anticipate detecting more cancers; in the long term, we envision a decrease in interval cancers and the detection of smaller tumors. We are excited to conduct further studies to explore these possibilities.”

“We are delighted to partner with Capio S:t Göran Hospital and be part of their innovating efforts in transforming cancer screening workflows,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone in leveraging AI technology to address the radiologist shortage in Sweden. Lunit INSIGHT MMG has the potential to revolutionize mammography analysis, make a substantial contribution to the national cancer screening program, and ultimately improve patient outcomes as well.”

Lunit remains committed to forging partnerships with medical institutions across Europe, offering advanced medical experiences for patients and enhancing operational efficiency for hospitals.

About Lunit

With AI, Lunit aims to ‘conquer cancer,’ one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing AI solutions for precision diagnostics and therapeutics, to find the right diagnosis at the right cost, and the right treatment for the right patients. Lunit, a portmanteau of ‘learning unit,’ is a deep learning-based medical AI company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been acknowledged around the world for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Its technology has been recognized at international AI competitions surpassing top companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft. As a medical AI company with a focus on clinical evidence, the company’s findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and JAMA Network Open, and global conferences including ASCO and AACR.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, Lunit INSIGHT CXR and MMG are clinically used in approximately 2,000 hospitals and medical institutions across more than 40 countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with offices and representatives around the world.