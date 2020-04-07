“Luzon lockdown extension? KC Concepcion weighs in”

KC Concepcion says she is in favor of extending the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

KC Concepcion recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the proposed extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

The daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion said she is in favor of the various proposals to extend the lockdown in Luzon.

She wrote: “Super game to keep staying [at] home. I am all for extending the community quarantine. Kahit abutin ng May okay lang, kung para naman sa ikabubuti nating lahat. Kayo ba? Are you game to extend the ‘lockdown’?”

In an interview via DZMM on Monday, April 6, COVID-19 Response Chief Implementor Carlito Galvez, Jr. noted the importance of extending the enhanced community quarantine, saying it is essential to help flatten the curve.

“Sa aking pagtingin po, kailangan talaga ng extension kasi hindi po natin mafa-flatten ang curve, iyong increase ng new cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Rodrigo Duterte, in an online briefer Monday evening, said the government is “inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30.”

As of Monday, April 6, the Philippines has already recorded a total 3,660 cases, with 163 deaths and 73 recoveries.