Luzon, Visayas to experience rains due to ‘amihan’ — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Several areas in Luzon and Visayas will experience cloudy skies with rains as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will affect the regions on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

In its daily weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Likewise, cloudy skies with rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Samar provinces.

Pagasa warned that flash floods or landslides may occur due to scattered light to moderate rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, which will also be brought by the northeast monsoon.

Localized thunderstorms, meanwhile, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over Mindanao, which could also cause flash floods or landslides, Pagasa said.

The eastern section of the country and the rest of Northern Luzon will experience strong winds in the northeast direction and rough coastal waters.

Moderate to strong winds in the northeast direction will prevail over the rest of the country, coupled with moderate to rough coastal conditions.

