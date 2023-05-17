LWK + Partners Paves the Way for BIM Adoption in Hong Kong Architecture IndustryGRAPHI~2.PNG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions developer for architecture and engineering, today announced that LWK + Partners, the leading architectural firm in Hong Kong, has successfully integrated BIM into their workflow and project life cycles, improving design efficiency and project outcomes.

LWK + Partners has delivered world-class design and comprehensive architectural solutions for its clients for over three decades, with more than 1,100 staff across 12 branches worldwide. BIM-integrated technology is used early in the design stage to ensure better project coordination and collaboration with stakeholders, efficient workflows, and 3D visualizations — revolutionizing how architectural and design companies automate their day-to-day operations.

William Cheung, Director at LWK + Partners, said, “We are pleased that our pioneering efforts in BIM transformation have paid off. Switching to BIM was a game-changer for our design process. Gone are the days of sifting through piles of drawings and endlessly coordinating changes. With just one model, we can do the work of hundreds of detailed drawings, and the results are so much better.”

With BIM, firms and architects saw the potential to reach new heights — proving further that BIM is not a trend but an essential methodology for the AEC industry. The successful implementation of BIM by LWK + Partners using Archicad has set a new standard in Hong Kong’s architectural market. With offices in multiple locations, Archicad’s collaboration and design tools have enabled the firm to work on projects in real-time, even when team members are in different parts of the world. Professionals can analyze real-time data to optimize future designs and accelerate the realization of smart cities.

Huw Roberts, Graphisoft CEO, commented, “We are committed to delivering innovative BIM software solutions to all our customers, including LWK + Partners. We congratulate them on their successful leadership in Hong Kong’s BIM transformation. We aim to help our customers stay ahead of the curve and design great buildings for their clients.”

Read more on https://graphisoft.com/hk/case-studies/lwk-plus-partners





Hashtag: #graphisoft #archicad #BIM #smartcities #AEC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.