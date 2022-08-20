Lyca Gairanod Explains “Corrupt Tiger” Answer in a Game Show

Lyca Gairanod Clarifies Answer About “Corrupt Tiger” in GMA’s Game Show

LYCA GAIRANOD – The young singer explained her answer about the “corrupt tiger” in the question of GMA’s game show ‘Family Feud’.

The Grand Winner of “The Voice Kids” recently appeared on Dingdong Dantes’ game show, “Family Feud.” However, a video of her responding to one of the questions quickly gained popularity on social media.

Due to her response to a political topic, the young singer caused controversy online. Dingdong Dantes asked, “Sa anong hayop inihahalintulad ang corrupt na politiko”

Lyca responded “tigre” right away. Lyca’s response was political which refers to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. of the UniTeam, also known as the “Tiger of the North.”

[embedded content]

On August 18, Lyca clarified in a Facebook Live video that she had not intended for her response to upset anyone and had no intention of doing so. She simply became anxious because she had just three seconds to come up with an answer and she had come up with nothing else.

Additionally, she made it clear that she does not disparage the alleged “Tiger of the North.” Lyca was one of the performers in previous UniTeam sorties. Many online users pleaded with other supporters of other candidates not to reject Lyca because she was young and only wanted to make money.

