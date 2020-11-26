“Lyca Gairanod signs with Viva”

Lyca Gairanod reveals that it was her ‘The Voice Kids’ coach Sarah Geronimo who inspired her to join Viva Artists Agency.

Former child star Lyca Gairanod is now ready to make a showbiz comeback after she took some time off from the spotlight.

The singer-actress, who rose to fame after winning the first season of The Voice Kids in 2014, was launched on Wednesday, November 25, as the newest talent of Viva Artists Agency.

According to Lyca, it was her coach, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo, who inspired her to join Viva.

“Nagu-usap usap pa rin po kami ni coach, eh, [hanggang] ngayon,” she revealed. “Nagbabalitaan po kami sa isa’t isa, kung kumusta na po kami.”

“Sinabi po sa akin ni ate Sarah na kung gusto ko raw po mag-Viva, magsabi lang daw po ako sa kanya. … Siyempre po malaking opportunity na po ‘yun sa akin na sinasabi niya po [na] gusto niya rin po akong maging part po ng mga concerts niya. So parang mas naengganyo po ako na bumalik po talaga,” she added.

With her move to Viva, Lyca, who is behind the hit songs “Pangarap na Bituin” and “Puede Nang Mangarap,” said her fans can expect a different sound from her.

“Siguro kasi po nung Lyca dati is parang more on Aegis, more on birit birit. Siguro po ngayon, ano tayo ngayon, eh. Puro soul. Kasi alam naman po natin na talagang mas maganda po talaga ‘yung nanggagaling talaga sa puso. Gusto ko po na maipresenta ako sa panibagong tunog,” she said.

Lyca, who previously acted on the big screen via the 2017 drama film “Tatlong Bibe,” and on TV in the Maalaala Mo Kaya episode of her life story, said she hopes not just to enhance her singing, but also her acting and dancing.

“Gusto kong mahasa sa pag-acting at sa pagkanta,” she said. “Gusto kong mas ma-enhance ang career ko ngayon na nandito na ako sa Viva.”

By signing a contract with Viva, Lyca now joins the ranks of not just Sarah, but other stars such as Anne Curtis, Vice Ganda, Yassi Pressman, and Julia Barretto.

Lyca said she considers joining the stable of Viva talents a big break for her.

“Hindi ko akalain na magkakaroon pa ako ng ganitong opportunity sa Viva,” she said. “Gusto kong maipakita ang best ko. Magsisimula po ako ulit.”

