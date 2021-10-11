LYKA seeks payment operation license

Social media platform LYKA announced over the weekend that it will register with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as an operator of payment system (OPS).

This comes after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said that LYKA, not Digital Spring Marketing and Advertising Inc. (DS), should register as an OPS.

“Instead of challenging the BSP's decision before a judicial forum, LYKA has determined that the fastest resolution to the matter is to simply commence the registration of its own Philippine entity as an OPS, including setting up its own Philippine operations and equipping it with the best talent possible,” LYKA emphasized in a statement.

Users were also guaranteed by the social media platform that any duties and commitments made by DS to the, as well as their accreditation as a partner merchant, will be honored as quickly as possible.

“Just as we have established wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia, LYKA Philippines will hire the crème de la crème when it comes to business operations and management,” LYKA added.

LYKA management has also begun looking for a national head and the best support team for its Philippine operations, according to the platform, in order to carry out the company's ambitions for the country and to support its vision as a leading social media app on a global scale.

It also promised to maintain working closely with the central bank and other regulators to advance the really innovative LYKA GEMs, the world's first cashless and seamless social media gift card.

“The addition of an internal entity in a social media hub like the Philippines can only bring LYKA a step closer to its vision of become a global app conglomerate,” LYKA continued. “We shall all bear witness as LYKA continues to revolutionize and push the limits of social media, in compliance with applicable legal requirements.”