M1 Singapore to Offer the Brand-New HUAWEI P50 Pro 4G with Availability from 22 JanuaryM1-Mobile-Image.jpg

A fan of the HUAWEI P Series and its never-ending stream of

smart photography capabilities and technological aesthetics? Once again making

a breakthrough, the global leading provider of

information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart

devices, HUAWEI, has

released its newest flagship-grade handset – the P50 Pro. Just as the launch of

the latest generation 4G

compatible phone was announced, M1 makes great strides in being one of the

first telecommunications companies in Singapore to offer the new mobile device

online and in-store. Starting from January 22, 2022, customers will be able to order the tech

giant’s hottest release with Bespoke plans to pair.

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 28 January 2022 – With

the newly revealed addition to the P Series, HUAWEI has been setting unprecedented

records with its ingenuity. With the official launch of the P50 Pro 4G, customers can now cart

out with the revolutionary smartphone online at M1. Boasting Bespoke Flexi and

Bespoke Contract plans that allow customers to pay as low as $0 upfront and

cover the remaining cost of their device between 12 to 36 months, HUAWEI fans

can get the new legend at an affordable price.

The Legend Reborn with Off the Charts Capabilities

Featuring exhilarating interaction experiences and

significant camera changes, the HUAWEI P50 Pro with 4G is the latest top-end smartphone to

own. Packing revolutionary

imaging technology, the P50 Pro’s True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera is equipped with

4 camera lenses. Its 50MP True-Chroma Colour, 40MP

True-Chroma Mono, 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle, and 64MP Telephoto rear camera setup offers up to 200x zoom range to

capture true-to-life images regardless of

lighting conditions and

distance.

Built with a 6.6″ OLED

True-Chroma display that supports professional-grade colour accuracy of 1.07

billion hues, the capacitive touch-screen handset offers a smooth viewing

experience with its 120Hz

refresh rate. Available in

stylish and sleek

Cocoa Gold or Golden Black, the P50 Pro is truly a sight to behold. Designed with a chipset that

delivers superior performance, it packs a punch with its Snapdragon 888 4G

processor that lets users play, watch, and talk with confidence. Add to that its 4360mAh battery for long-lasting

power, IP68 rating, and 8GB internal memory, it is easy to see how the HUAWEI

P50 Pro 4G delivers excellence that exceeds expectations.

Experience Maximum Power with M1 Today

Make the P50 Pro or any

other HUAWEI smartphone the new legend of your life with M1. Customers can benefit from optimal flexibility given

the range of Bespoke plans and can leverage add-ons for a complete mobile experience.

Order the latest HUAWEI

P50 Pro smartphone today with unmatched discounts

right before Chinese New Year. Head in-store or online today for more

information on pricing and fantastic perks!