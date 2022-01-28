M1 Singapore to Offer the Brand-New HUAWEI P50 Pro 4G with Availability from 22 JanuaryM1-Mobile-Image.jpg

A fan of the HUAWEI P Series and its never-ending stream of
smart photography capabilities and technological aesthetics? Once again making
a breakthrough, the global leading provider of
information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart
devices, HUAWEI, has
released its newest flagship-grade handset – the P50 Pro. Just as the launch of
the latest generation 4G
compatible phone was announced, M1 makes great strides in being one of the
first telecommunications companies in Singapore to offer the new mobile device
online and in-store. Starting from January 22, 2022, customers will be able to order the tech
giant’s hottest release with Bespoke plans to pair.
SINGAPORE
– Media OutReach – 28 January 2022 – With
the newly revealed addition to the P Series, HUAWEI has been setting unprecedented
records with its ingenuity. With the official launch of the P50 Pro 4G, customers can now cart
out with the revolutionary smartphone online at M1. Boasting Bespoke Flexi and
Bespoke Contract plans that allow customers to pay as low as $0 upfront and
cover the remaining cost of their device between 12 to 36 months, HUAWEI fans
can get the new legend at an affordable price.
The Legend Reborn with Off the Charts Capabilities
Featuring exhilarating interaction experiences and
significant camera changes, the HUAWEI P50 Pro with 4G is the latest top-end smartphone to
own. Packing revolutionary
imaging technology, the P50 Pro’s True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera is equipped with
4 camera lenses. Its 50MP True-Chroma Colour, 40MP
True-Chroma Mono, 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle, and 64MP Telephoto rear camera setup offers up to 200x zoom range to
capture true-to-life images regardless of
lighting conditions and
distance.
Built with a 6.6″ OLED
True-Chroma display that supports professional-grade colour accuracy of 1.07
billion hues, the capacitive touch-screen handset offers a smooth viewing
experience with its 120Hz
refresh rate. Available in
stylish and sleek
Cocoa Gold or Golden Black, the P50 Pro is truly a sight to behold. Designed with a chipset that
delivers superior performance, it packs a punch with its Snapdragon 888 4G
processor that lets users play, watch, and talk with confidence. Add to that its 4360mAh battery for long-lasting
power, IP68 rating, and 8GB internal memory, it is easy to see how the HUAWEI
P50 Pro 4G delivers excellence that exceeds expectations.
Experience Maximum Power with M1 Today
Make the P50 Pro or any
other HUAWEI smartphone the new legend of your life with M1. Customers can benefit from optimal flexibility given
the range of Bespoke plans and can leverage add-ons for a complete mobile experience.
Order the latest HUAWEI
P50 Pro smartphone today with unmatched discounts
right before Chinese New Year. Head in-store or online today for more
information on pricing and fantastic perks!