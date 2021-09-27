M1 to Offer the All-New iPhone 13 Line-Up with Orders Starting on 24 SeptemberM1.jpg

Hyped for the new iPhone 13 line-up just announced? With the unveiling of the latest iPhone models, M1 ensures customers can get any of the 4 variants at prices to beat. M1’s exclusive mobile plan promotions and bundle deals offer customers hyper-personalised solutions, with a base plan, 6 flexible mobile add-ons, and complimentary exclusives, including $100 off handsets for existing Bespoke Flexi subscribers. Starting from September 24, 2021, customers will be able to order the new handset with Bespoke plans to pair.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – With the official iPhone 13 launch announced by Apple, M1 Limited goes full throttle by accepting orders online and in-stores. Staying true to its promise of delivering the latest mobile phones, the network provider in Singapore makes available the best line-up of all 4 models of iPhone 13 – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With the line-up now up for grabs, M1 differentiates itself with personalised Bespoke mobile plans and 7 corporate plans at unbeatable prices.





Snazzy Upgrades Delivering Massive Leaps in Performance

Packed with innovative features such as its capacity to support M1’s ultra-fast 5G speeds, users can get a taste of the 5G standalone experience that they’ve been waiting for in multiple locations throughout Singapore! Further pushing the needle for experience-driven use, M1 customers can not only relish True 5G with the 5Go Plus Booster Pack but also get a free 5G SIM Card when they order today! With free registration, SIM Card, and delivery offered as part of the telecommunications service provider’s online exclusive, customers can get the phone they want on their own terms.

Ultimate Freedom with Flexible Mobile Plans

At M1, customers benefit from optimal flexibility with a range of Bespoke plans. Boasting all 4 iPhone 13 models with varying internal capacities, Apple fans can get their hands on these latest line-up additions at unbeatable prices. Additional mobile data, talktime, and SMS are also easily accessible with affordable plan add-ons.

Your New Superpower with M1

Make any iPhone 13 model your new superpower, and enjoy free Unlimited Weekend Data and Caller Number Display for 3 months when you sign-up with M1. Order the latest Apple release at M1 for other fantastic perks and unmatched discounts. Be one of the first to revel in the magnificence of this line-up and unrivalled deals with availability on 24 September, 2021. Head in-store or online today for more information on pricing and data plans!

