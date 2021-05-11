M3 slows amid slide in lending

THE uptick in the country’s money supply moderated in March as bank lending sustained its decline during the month, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a statement on Monday night, the BSP said domestic liquidity (M3) accelerated by 8.3 percent year-on-year to P14.2 trillion in the third month of the year, slower than the 9.4-percent surge in February. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 climbed by 0.7 percent.

It said net claims on the central government ballooned by 47.4 percent in March from the adjusted 46.5 percent in February, “owing partly to the sustained borrowings by the national government.”

Meanwhile, bank lending contracted further by 4.5 percent from the 2.7-percent drop a month earlier. The figure represented its fastest fall since May 2004’s 4.6-percent plunge.

Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, commercial bank loans shrank by 0.12 percent.

Loans to residents, net of reverse repurchase, slid by 3.9 percent while outstanding loans to nonresidents also slipped by 20.4 percent.

“Credit activity remained tepid on banks’ tighter lending standards as a resurgence in coronavirus cases dampened the domestic economic outlook,” the BSP said.

Lending for production activities decreased further by 3.2 percent from the 1.3-percent dip, as outstanding loans to these sectors continued to drop: wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles (-9.7 percent), manufacturing (-5.5 percent), and financial and insurance activities (-5.1 percent).

Meanwhile, the central bank said the fall was partially tempered by the increase in loans to some key production sectors such as electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply (2.9 percent), real estate activities (1.5 percent), and human health and social work activities (11.6 percent).

“Going forward, the BSP will continue to keep its monetary policy stance supportive of the government’s initiatives to address the pandemic,” the Bangko Sentral said.

It also assured the public that it is “ready to take appropriate measures as needed to ensure ample liquidity and credit in the financial system, consistent with its price and financial stability objectives.”