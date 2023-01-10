M83 Announces New Album and Shares Single ‘Oceans Niagara’

French producer M83 has announced his new record Fantasy will be released on March 17. It’ll be Anthony Gonzalez’s ninth studio album, following on from DSVII, which dropped in 2019.

Gonzalez has also shared the first track from the record, titled ‘Ocean’s Niagara’, which comes accompanied by a video directed by longtime collaborator and brother, Yann Gonzalez.

M83: ‘Oceans Niagara’

[embedded content]

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” Gonzalez says of the record. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

He’s also flagged that it’ll be a more “personal” listen than his last few albums. “I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” he says.

He’s also announced a huge North American tour that will run through April and May this year, followed by a number of dates in Europe.

Having formed at the turn of the century, M83 scored massive commercial success in 2011 with the release of single ‘Midnight City’ from their album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – which was their sixth studio album. They haven’t quite scaled those heights since, but have released solid records in 2016’s Junk and 2019’s DSVII.

