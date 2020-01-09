Mac DeMarco Announces A BBQ For Bushfire Relief Happening In Melbourne This Weekend

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 9, 2020
Mac DeMarco is set to embark on a nationwide Australian tour this Friday, and while he’s here he has planned a BBQ for bushfire relief to go ahead in Melbourne.
DeMarco is bringing a giant list of friends along with him as well, like Amyl & The Sniffers, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Alice Skye, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Pond, Miss Blanks, Remi, Cut Copy and more.
The BBQ will be raising money for the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communties and Wildlife Victoria, with tickets on sale now.
Check out the full lineup, and more ways you can donate, below.
Mac DeMarco’s ‘Grill For Good’ BBQ For Bushfire Relief Full Lineup
Mac DeMarco
Alice Skye
Amyl & The Sniffers
Cable Ties
Chai
Julia Jacklin
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Laura Jean
Pond
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
& more
DJ Sets
Cut Copy
Amyl & The Sniffers
Harvey Sutherland
Miss Blanks & Friends
Remi & Friends
Soju Gang
& More
Mac DeMarco’s ‘Grill For Good’ BBQ For Bushfire Relief
Tickets on sale now
Sunday, 12th January
Victoria Park, Abbotsford
Tickets: Eventbrite