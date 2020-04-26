Macalintal asks Duque to extend vitamin discounts for seniors

MANILA, Philippines—Senior citizens’ rights advocate Romulo Macalintal is asking Health Secretary Francisco Duque to immediately issue an order directing establishments and drug stores to extend its discounts to the elderly for the purchase of vitamins and dietary supplements.

Macalintal wrote a letter to Duque Friday wherein he requested the Department of Health chief to release an order that would extend the 20 percent discount and slash the 12 percent value-added tax when senior citizens purchase vitamins and supplements during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

He argued that the said discount for “vitamins and mineral supplement” is allowed under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act No. 994, or the 202 Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

“Article 5.9 of said IRR defines ‘medicine’ as ‘any prescription and non-prescription/over-the-counter drugs, both generic and branded, including vitamins and mineral supplements medically prescribed by the elderly’s physician, and approved by the DOH and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of human disease or sickness,’” said Macalintal.

“Despite this clear definition of the word “medicine”, drug stores or establishments selling vitamins, mineral, dietary or food supplements do not grant such privilege to SCs who, under the law are entitled to said discount in purchasing their medicines.”

Macalintal is confident that Duque will grant his request saying that senior citizens urgently need vitamins and supplements during the ECQ.

If the DOH will not grant the request immediately, Macalintal recommends that Duque refer the measure to President Rodrigo Duterte as the Chief Executive’s alter ego in the health sector.

“In rejecting an elderly claim for discount these companies would always reason out that vitamins and dietary supplements are not ‘medicine’ but the way they sell or advertise said items is that it is as if they are cure-all medicines,” said Macalintal.

