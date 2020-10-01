Machine Gun Kelly, Bert McCracken & Yungblud Team Up For New Track ‘Body Bag’

Machine Gun Kelly is hot off the release of his new album Tickets To My Downfall, and now he’s already unveiled the deluxe version – including a new song that features Yungblud and The Used‘s Bert McCracken.

‘Body Bag’ features on the Tickets To My Downfall [SOLD OUT Deluxe] edition, alongside other new tracks like ‘Hangover Cure’, ‘Split A Pill’ and ‘Can’t Look Back’.

The deluxe edition of the album also features an acoustic version of lead single ‘Bloody Valentine’, as well as the previously shared cover MGK did of Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’ alongside Travis Barker.

In other MGK news, he recently shared who he believes is his Australian hero, and…it’s Corey Worthington.

“As far as what I’m enjoying from Australian content, it’s still the homie with the glasses on that was like, 16 years old and threw the party at his parents house that the neighbours hated,” he told The Project.

Listen to ‘Body Bag’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]