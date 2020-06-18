Machine Gun Kelly is the latest guest on ‘Nat’s What I Reckon’

Image: YouTube/Nat’s What I Reckon

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is the latest guest to appear on highly successful and popular Australian internet cooking series, Nat’s What I Reckon, with the titular host, Nat.

The episode is typically hilarious, as Nat’s 200K+ subscribers have come to expect, but it is impossibly intriguing to see how terrified Machine Gun Kelly is to poach an egg.

The conversation two have over webcam, with Nat in Sydney and MGK in LA, touches many points, including The Brave Little Toaster, Corey Worthington and with a hint of MGK burning himself with boiling water as he chucks an egg in after instructed to do it “gingerly.”

Cooking basic breakfasts might not be MGK’s specialty, he is hard at work on his upcoming project Tickets To My Downfall. It will follow the release of his 2019 album Hotel Diablo. 2020 has already seen him release a string of singles, with his most recent being ‘Bloody Valentine’ – with a video starring Megan Fox.

Watch MGK’s episode of Nat’s What I Reckon below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]