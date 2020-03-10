Machine Head Celebrate 25 Years Of Debut Album With Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020

Metal legends, Machine Head are visiting Australia this September, and good news, they’ll be bringing their debut album with them. To celebrate 25 years of Burn My Eyes, they’re taking it around the country.

They’ll be playing Burn My Eyes in full along with Machine Head favourites: ‘Imperium’, ‘Halo’, ‘Ten Ton Hammer’ and ‘The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears’. These mammoth set lists will be performed in two different sets over three hours.

For the super special occasion, frontman Robb Flynn will bring back the Burn My Eyes drummer and guitarist, Chris Kontos and Logan Mader.

New band members, guitarist, Waclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka (from Decapitated) and drummer, Matt Alston (from Devilment) will join the tour. They joined Machine Head following the departure of Phil Demmel and Dave McClain back in 2018.

Catch all the dates down below and have a listen to ‘Davidian’.

[embedded content]

Machine Head Australian Tour 2020 Dates

Tickets on sale 12pm (local time) Friday, 13th March

Pre-sale begins 12pm (AEDT) Tuesday, 10th March, ends 11am Friday, 13th March

Saturday, 12th September

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 14th September

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 16th September

Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 18th September

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 19th September

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website