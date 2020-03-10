Machine Head Celebrate 25 Years Of Debut Album With Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 10, 2020
Metal legends, Machine Head are visiting Australia this September, and good news, they’ll be bringing their debut album with them. To celebrate 25 years of Burn My Eyes, they’re taking it around the country.
They’ll be playing Burn My Eyes in full along with Machine Head favourites: ‘Imperium’, ‘Halo’, ‘Ten Ton Hammer’ and ‘The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears’. These mammoth set lists will be performed in two different sets over three hours.
For the super special occasion, frontman Robb Flynn will bring back the Burn My Eyes drummer and guitarist, Chris Kontos and Logan Mader.
New band members, guitarist, Waclaw “Vogg” Kieltyka (from Decapitated) and drummer, Matt Alston (from Devilment) will join the tour. They joined Machine Head following the departure of Phil Demmel and Dave McClain back in 2018.
Catch all the dates down below and have a listen to ‘Davidian’.
Machine Head Australian Tour 2020 Dates
Tickets on sale 12pm (local time) Friday, 13th March
Pre-sale begins 12pm (AEDT) Tuesday, 10th March, ends 11am Friday, 13th March
Saturday, 12th September
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Monday, 14th September
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Wednesday, 16th September
Forum Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 18th September
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 19th September
Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website