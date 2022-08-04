Macklemore, TLC Headline RNB Fridays’ ‘Fridayz Live’ Australian Tour

RNB Fridays has unveiled the lineup for its upcoming Fridayz Live Australian Tour. Visiting various cities throughout November, the tour will be true to its name, collecting a number of artists representative of the hip-hop and R&B genres,

Headlining the festival is Macklemore, who will make his first appearance in Australia since 2018. Likewise, he will be joined by TLC, whose last Australian visit was a one-off concert as part of the Australian Open in 2018.

Macklemore – ‘Chant (feat. Tones And I)’

Elsewhere, the lineup serves as a veritable who’s-who of the R&B genre, listing the likes of Akon, Craig David, Ashanti, Shaggy, Dru Hill, Jay Sean, Lumidee, and Havana Brown. Meanwhile, the festival will also play host to resident DJ YO! MAFIA, while festivities will be hosted by Abbie Chatfield and Fatman Scoop.

Fridayz Live is set to kick off on 4th November with a show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, before travelling on to Perth, Adelaide, and Brisbane, and wrapping up at Sydney’s GIANTS Stadium on 12th November. Tickets to Fridayz Live are on sale from Friday, 12th August, with both Telstra Plus and Frontier Members pre-sales taking place in the preceding days.

RNB Fridays – Fridayz Live Australian Tour

Macklemore

TLC

Akon

Craig David

Ashanti

Shaggy

Jay Sean

Dru Hill

Lumidee

Havana Brown

Resident DJ YO! MAFIA

Hosted by Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop

Dates and Venues

Friday, 4th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 5th November – HBF Park, Perth, WA

Sunday, 6th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 11th November – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 12th November – GIANTS Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Sign up for Telstra Plus and Frontier Members pre-sales. Tickets on sale from Friday, 12th August.

