“Macky Mathay tinawag na ‘superwoman’ si Sunshine Cruz sa kanyang Mother’s Day message”

Pinuri ni Macky Mathay sa kanyang Mother’s Day message sa girlfriend na si Sunshine Cruz nitong May 10, 2020 kung gaano ito kabuting ina.

Sunshine is a mother of three beautiful children na sina Angelina Isabelle, Samantha Angeline, at Angel Franchesca sa dating asawang si Cesar Montano. Na-annul ang kasal ni Sunshine sa aktor noong September 18, 2018.

Tinawag din ni Macky na “superwoman” si Sunshine Cruz.

“To you my Sunshine, my ‘once in a lifetime”’woman, my sincerest greeting for this Mother’s Day!

“I want you to know that I appreciate everything about you, completely understanding how—from being given the opportunity early on in life with a career that everyone would just dream of, then letting it all go because you took care of what He has given you.

“But you ended up fighting for what was right, doing it all alone and now supporting your girls in every possible way, providing them with all that they would need.

“You are indeed my superwoman!

You know exactly how much I love you!” buong mensahe ni Macky sa girlfriend.

As expected, sobrang kinilig naman si Sunshine sa mensahe ng kanyang boyfriend.

