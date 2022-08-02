Macquarie Asset Management Acquires Significant Minority Stake in ST Telemedia’s VIRTUS Data CentresMSTT.jpg

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage £441 billion in assets globally, we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments and renewables, real estate, agriculture and natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 18,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Macquarie Group businesses are actively supporting the development of the UK’s digital infrastructure, overseeing investment to upgrade essential fibre and telecommunications infrastructure nationwide via KCOM, Arqiva, and Voneus.

All figures as at 31 March 2022. For more information, please visit

Macquarie.com

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers, headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets of over 170 facilities across Singapore, UK, India, China, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Philippines, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers’ current and future colocation needs. For more details, please visit

sttelemediagdc.com .

About VIRTUS Data Centres

VIRTUS Data Centres (VIRTUS) is a trusted global leader in the data centre industry and the UK’s leading data centre company, committed to delivering reliable, resilient and responsible digital infrastructure for our customers. As part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), VIRTUS is the home of the cloud in London, and at the heart of Europe. Collectively, the STT GDC Group provides a global platform that has more than 170 data centres worldwide with over 2.2GW of IT load, across 20 major business markets.

VIRTUS has a proven track record of over a decade designing and operating the UK’s most efficient facilities. Committed to the highest standards of Operational Excellence – safety, security and availability – VIRTUS hires the best people to work in an industry which is increasingly essential to everyone and everything. We are laser focused on responsibly delivering solutions for the benefit of our customers, colleagues, suppliers, the environment and the world, every minute of every day.

Important Notices (Macquarie Asset Management): None of the entities noted in this document is an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia) and the obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (Macquarie Bank). Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment (a) each investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group company guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.