Macrohon dreams of Olympic gold, sparked by Diaz

29UPCOMING weightlifting star Kristel Macrohon is motivated to someday surpass the achievements of her idol, Hidilyn Diaz.

The 23-year-old Macrohon, a fellow Zamboagueño of Diaz, is one tournament shy of securing a slot in the Tokyo Olympic Games next year from July 23 to August 8.

“Yes, honestly, siya po ang inspiration ko aside sa family ko (Yes, honestly Diaz is my inspiration aside from my family),” Macrohon admitted to The Manila Times through an online interview on Friday.

“Gusto ko po sundan ang yapak ‘nya. Kaya I really work hard (I really want to follow in her footsteps. That’s why I really work hard.) Yes, [I hope to surpass Diaz’s achievements],” added the women’s 71-kg gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Manila last December.

In another interesting parallel between the two women weightlifters, Diaz is also a tournament away from qualifying for the Olympics next year.

So far, Macrohon has placed 11th in the World Championship in the US, 8th in the World Championship in Thailand, 4th in the Asian Weightlifting Championship in China, 1st in the 30th SEA Games Manila and 3rd in the World Cup in Italy before the coronavirus cut short all tournaments worldwide.

When asked if she’s feeling confident enough to qualify for the Olympics next year, she replied: “Yes, po, (respectfully) I mean, hopefully. Confident naman po ako (I am, respectfully) because I’m putting my 100 percent in this journey.”

“But I really work hard [in order] for me to prove myself na kaya ko kase kinaya ko na noong (that I can do it because I was able to do it during the) SEA Games. Ngayon pa ba nandito na ako (What more now that I’m here already)? I train a lot para mas ma-improve ko pa ‘yung performance ko (I train a lot in order to further improve my performance),” said Macrohon, adding that her biggest goal is to qualify for next year’s Olympics and make her family proud.

Macrohon conceded that the postponement of the Olympics would give her an extra edge in next year’s Olympics physically, emotionally and mentally. “I will be more prepared [for] the competition.”

Macrohon said the Philippine Sports Commission’s strength and conditioning coach has sent her some exercise routines to perform every morning for strengthening her body, particularly her legs, before tackling weightlifting in the afternoon.

“Single leg chair squats, single leg hip thrusts and mga (several) arm exercises, core excercises and leg [exercises],” she enumerated.