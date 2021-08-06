Macronix and Foxconn Sign Asset Transaction Agreement for 6-inch Wafer Fab

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Macronix International Co., Ltd. (“Macronix“) (TWSE: 2337), a leading integrated device designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn“) (TWSE: 2317), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and service provider, today announced the signing of an Asset Transaction Agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NT$2.52 billion. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2021.

The Asset Transaction Agreement was signed by Dr. Chih-Yuan Lu, President of Macronix, and Dr. Bob Wei-Ming Chen, President of Foxconn Semiconductor Business Group (“S Business Group“). The momentous event was also witnessed by Mr. Miin Wu, Chairman and CEO of Macronix, and Mr. Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn. Not only does the transaction reflect Foxconn’s commitment to the long-term “3+3” (industry and technology) company vision but it also signifies a deeper commercial collaboration between Macronix and Foxconn.

“The acquisition of the 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu Science Park officially signals Foxconn’s entry into the manufacture and development of wide band gap semiconductors, especially SiC, paving the way for a long-term commitment to semiconductor development. The manufacturing of SiC is in line with Foxconn’s 3+3 strategy (EV, digital health, Robotics + AI, semiconductor, advanced communication). SiC MOSFET is an important device for EV, while EV occupies the No.1 position in Foxconn’s 3+3 strategy. The 6-inch wafer fab will function as S Business Group’s headquarters in Hsinchu, the world famous semiconductor cluster, enabling closer partnership with the semiconductor companies based in the Hsinchu Science Park”, said Mr. Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn.

“To enhance advanced technology and global competitiveness, Macronix will focus on 12-inch wafer business, especially R&D and manufacturing of the advanced 3D NAND Flash and NOR Flash products after capacity expansion. Macronix is pleased to see the subject 6-inch wafer fab continue to make its contribution to Taiwan as Foxconn commits to have the fab be used as an important base for Foxconn to reinforce its semiconductor development plan and to meet the demand of electric vehicles. Considering that Macronix is advancing to take the lead in the global automotive electronics market, a closer collaboration between Macronix and Foxconn in the near future may be anticipated”, said Mr. Miin Wu, Chairman and CEO of Macronix.

The interim Board meeting was held by Macronix and Foxconn respectively this morning to approve the above transaction, and the contract signing ceremony was held shortly at the subject 6-inch wafer fab. The subject 6-inch wafer fab, located in Hsinchu Science Park with completed industrial supply chain. In addition to manufacture SiC Power MOSFET, Foxconn confirmed that it will also manufacture silicon wafer products, such as MEMS, in order to achieve Foxconn’s strategic goals on development of semiconductors industry, electric vehicles, and digital health.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments.

Find out more at www.macronix.com

About Hon Hai Technology Group

Established in Taiwan in 1974, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (“Foxconn Technology Group”) (2317: Taiwan) is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer. Hon Hai is also the leading technological solution provider and it continuously leverages its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies. To learn more, visit: www.honhai.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macronix-and-foxconn-sign-asset-transaction-agreement-for-6-inch-wafer-fab-301350137.html