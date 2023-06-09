Mad Caddies Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Ska-punk outfit Mad Caddies have announced a full Australian tour throughout December 2023. The band will kick it off at Manning Bar in Sydney on Saturday, 10th December, before moving through venues up and down the east coast, Adelaide, and Hobart, and finishing up in Melbourne on Tuesday, 19th December.

It’ll mark the veteran band’s first Australian tour in 10 years, and it’ll be the first with Caddies’ new lineup which now includes drummer Sean Sellers (Pulley) and guitarist Brandon Landelius (Authority Zero).

Mad Caddies: ‘New Song’ (Sublime Cover)

Mad Caddies’ last full-length release was 2018’s cover album Punk Rocksteady, which they followed up with the 2020 EP House On Fire. In an interview about House On Fire, lead singer Chuck Robertson described it as a “sad divorce album”.

“They were like my divorce songs from three-and-a-half years ago,” Robertson told Punk News in 2020. “And they got shelved because [NOFX’s] Fat Mike wanted us to do the reggae covers album [Punk Rocksteady] that he’d been pestering us for like ten years to do.

“He’s like, “New, original music is great but you haven’t put out anything in a few years, put out this reggae thing and then put out the sad divorce album after.” I go, “Okay, fine, but then I’m not gonna care about these songs” ‘cause I don’t feel that way anymore. [laughs]”

“It’s so cathartic for me to finally release these songs that have been so personal to me for so long,” Robertson finished.

Mad Caddies 2023 Australian Tour

Saturday, 9th Dec – Manning Bar, Sydney

Sunday, 10th Dec – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Tuesday, 12th Dec – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Wednesday, 13th Dec – The Zoo, Brisbane

Thursday, 14th Dec – Lion Arts, Adelaide

Friday, 15th Dec – Altar, Hobart

Saturday, 16th Dec – Ska Nation, Warrion

Sunday, 17th Dec – Ska Nation, Warrion

Tuesday, 19th Dec – Corner Hotel, Richmond

Tickets are on sale now via ChopDog Entertainment.

