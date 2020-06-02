Made-in-China.com to hold online synchronous event for the 127th Canton Fair

NANJING, China, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With the development of digital technology, there is a tendency for traditional business going online. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading around the world. Therefore, in order to keep pace with the times and in response to the many nations’ strict lockdown for the pandemic, the 127th China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “The Fair”) will be held online from June 15 till June 24, in lieu of a physical exhibition.

The first virtual Canton Fair will create an online international trade platform of quality and specialty products that covers 16 major export categories, such as manufacturing and processing machinery, industrial equipment, health and machine, and consumer goods, and etc.

In order to explore new possibilities for efficient international trade, the Canton Fair will set up a cross-border e-commerce zone. And Made-in-China.com, as the leading comprehensive third-party B2B e-commerce platform in China, has been successfully selected as one of the official partners to have a seat in this cross-border e-commerce zone. Made-in-China.com will hold online simultaneous events from June 15th, 2020, which will create digital, immersive and convenient sourcing experience for global buyers.

With a focus on global trade and e-commerce, Made-in-China.com has been dedicated to developing technologies about SMART EXPO since 2016. Combining the advanced technologies like VR, 360 virtual tour and graphic interchange format, with abundant experiences of holding expos, Made-in-China.com created the original mode of “internet + expo” in China’s exhibition field while keeping improving and taking it to a higher level.

SMART EXPO simulates the experience which buyers could obtain during the traditional expos. 3D exhibition hall and virtual booth create a real participation experience for buyers. The online meeting room let buyers have the chance to negotiate with suppliers and send instant inquiries online. You can also set the meeting as private to protect your privacy and avoid interruption.

Moreover, SMART EXPO offers a series of customized services which buyers can only experience online. For example, the multilingual instant translation service will eliminate their worry about communication in different languages. They can also exchange their business cards whenever they want for further negotiation.

There are also services to help buyers to verify the qualification of suppliers. 360 virtual tour and video display of products can give buyers a direct understanding of suppliers’ enterprise, scale and quality. Meanwhile, buyers can check the ‘Audit Reports’ to get authentic information about suppliers and their products.

In this unprecedented time, Made-in-China.com will vow to hold as many SMART EXPOs as possible. “We will mobilize all our manpower and technical resources, improve our supporting services, help global buyers to do cross-border business conveniently and contribute to facilitating global economic growth,” said by Li Lei, the general manager of Made-in-China.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/made-in-chinacom-to-hold-online-synchronous-event-for-the-127th-canton-fair-301068921.html