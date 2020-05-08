“Madonna reveals she had COVID-19 virus, helps raise $8 billion for vaccine”

American artist Madonna revealed in an Instagram post that she had undergone tests for anti-bodies.

In an Instagram post last May 8, American artist Madonna revealed that she recently tested positive for anti-bodies for the COVID-19 virus which means she had previously had it without confirming it with a test. The 61-year-old performer shared that she thought she was just having a very bad case of the flu after finishing the Paris leg of her Madame X tour in early March. Madonna also clarifies that she has since recovered and is now busy helping raise funds to build a vaccine against the global pandemic.

According to a recent report by BBC News, the US pop icon recently made headlines after raising more than $8 billion toward the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, with Madonna donating $1.1 million from her own pocket.

Known as the “Queen of Pop” and considered one of the most iconic singers of her generation, Madonna’s career has spanned almost four decades after she first broke into the ‘80s music scene with a self-titled debut album and her second album Like a Virgin which became an instant global hit.

She wrote,

“Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼 And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19