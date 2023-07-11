Madonna Says She’s on the “Road to Recovery” After Postponing Tour Due to Illness

Madonna has shared a short statement assuring fans she’s “on the road to recovery” following a serious illness that landed her in intensive care last month. At the end of June, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary broke the news that the singer had “developed a serious bacterial infection”, and was in hospital.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary said at the time. “A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna is on the “Road to Recovery”

Madonna was discharged a few days later, as per the BBC. The pop singer has now shared a personal statement, thanking fans for all their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement”.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” Madonna wrote. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus is now my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

The singer was due to head out on tour across North America later this week, continuing on through Europe and the UK. In her statement, Madonna says she’ll be rescheduling the North American dates, with the Europe/UK shows to continue as planned.

