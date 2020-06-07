Magalong: San Juan Mayor Zamora broke Baguio’s COVID-19 protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Sunday confirmed that the convoy of San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora breached the city’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols when his vehicle sped past a quarantine checkpoint and quickly proceeded to a country club.

In a statement, Magalong said Zamora, and his entourage of six vehicles first arrived at the Kennon Road checkpoint Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When his group was flagged down for inspection, the driver of the lead vehicle just slowed down a bit, and merely told the checkpoint personnel that he was part of a convoy, pointing out the vehicles tailing his police car, then forthwith sped off with the Mayor’s entourage in tow,” Magalong said.

Checkpoint personnel then informed the city’s traffic police, which followed Zamora’s entourage to the Baguio Country Club.

FEATURED STORIES

Upon arrival, Zamora’s group was then asked to present the required medical clearances but did not present any. The group was then asked to undergo a triage examination, Magalong added.

“Considering that they were already at their destination, medical personnel from the City Health Service Office were dispatched to Baguio Country Club to set up the triage facility, purposely to ensure that containment and isolation, if needed, were done,” Magalong said.

“From this narration of facts, it can be reasonably sensed that Baguio’s health and safety protocols have been violated and the regulatory mechanism of quarantine check and triage examination at the Naguillan facility was not followed,” he added.

But Magalong said Zamora already extended his apology for the “serious lapse.”

“He profusely expressed deep regrets that while asleep in his car at the time, the PNP escort leading his convoy mindlessly took it on his own to ignore what has long been a standard border protection measure prescribed not only in his but our own city,” the Baguio City mayor said.

“It is clear that the San Juan City-based police officer who served as lead escort of his City Mayor’s convoy has committed a serious breach of standing quarantine protocols,” he added.

Subsequent complaints have already been filed and have reached Philippine National Police Deputy Chief for Administration Police General Camilo Cascolan, according to Magalong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident that appropriate steps are forthcoming for this breach of health quarantine protocols, even more so in ensuring that absolutely no one, with or without rank, be allowed to transgress safety measures put in place to keep everyone out of harm,” he said.

Before Zamora was publicly named, the Baguio City local government unit issued a reminder that visitors, those including “very important persons,” to strictly follow the health protocols imposed and submit to strict border rules.

/MUF

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ