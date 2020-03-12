Magda Hutagalung Unveils New Hotel, Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang, in South Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — International Women’s Day on March 8 is a time to celebrate the achievements of women around the world. In Indonesia, this includes one of the most foremost entrepreneurs, Magda Hutagalung. She is the founder and CEO of Indonesian real estate development company, PT Dua Cahaya Anugrah.



Entrepreneur Magda Hutagalung together with children and representatives from Pansophia Nusantara Foundation at Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang

Magda is the woman behind the development of Bali’s most luxurious resorts and residences, W Bali Hotel Seminyak. Recently, she unveiled a new soon-to-be opened hotel in South Jakarta which will apply W’s style of high-end contemporary design together with a tech savvy concept in the vibrant heart of South Jakarta.

Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang: Giving back to society

Called Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang, the soon-to-open hotel embraces a colorful spirit and vibrant living design that targets young professionals.

“Amid the shifting trend in the hospitality, forward-thinking architecture continues to be recognized as an essential component of quality. I want to create a new open and vibrant environment that will surely inspire people to be creative, innovative, and boost productivity,” said Magda.

As one of the Indonesia’s leading female entrepreneurs, Magda believes that the new hotel’s concept and development will bring positive changes to how people live their life by opening doors to wider networks and opportunities.

“This new hotel development has been actively involved to support Indonesian people improving their quality of life by creating numerous jobs opportunities, bringing hundreds of employees onboard during the construction process and as hotel operational staff. We’re proud with this contribution to the industry, showing our goodwill to the society to get a better living for their life,” added Magda.

According to the plan, the Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang is set to open at the end of March 2020 and will be managed by Marriott Hotels Group. Completing the pre-opening phases, a thanksgiving service was held at Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang, that is now 90% complete, on February 28, 2020.

“We created this project to help the community, that’s why we aim to contribute back to society through our hotel’s pre-opening series. In our very first private event, we invited orphanage children from the Pansophia Foundation to also enjoy the fun in this soon-to-open hotel, ” said Magda.

In conjunction with Magda’s grandson’s first birthday celebration on March 8, 2020, the soon-to-open Aloft Jakarta TB Simatupang was decorated with kids-club concept. The guests spent the day enjoying the exciting set up from the children’s choo-choo train, a ball pool and slide, to acrobatic facilities.

Magda added, “This is an opportunity for us to express our love and support to the children. I believe it emphasizes our value as a platform and property developer that cares.” The birthday celebration was also attended by numerous prominent Indonesian celebrities and key influencers, including Farah Quinn, Raline Shah, Maia Estianty, Ashanty, Olla Ramlan, Rosiana Silalahi, Desi Anwar, Ivy Batuta, and Choky Sitohang.

