MaGIC-NEXEA partnership elevates the growth of startups to a total of RM41mil combined revenuesCopy of Nexea-Logo-2000px.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 February 2022 – NEXEA’s

Entrepreneurs Programme and

Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC) renewed their

partnership to continue helping startups grow their businesses during this

challenging time. Despite the pandemic, the Entrepreneurs Programme continues

to provide a platform for tech entrepreneurs to connect with peers and

like-minded individuals in an opportunity to grow, gain knowledge, and develop

themselves for success.

Since collaborating with NEXEA in

March 2021, MaGIC has empowered 15 participants. In this quarter, the startups

have grown tremendously in terms of generating revenue, team expansion, growing

the startup valuation and gaining fundraising. The startups who are supported

by MaGIC have recorded a total of RM41mil revenue in this quarter. Realizing

that the partnership promoted the entrepreneurs’ growth, MaGIC expanded their

support to another 15 participants later in September. Hence, MaGIC now has

opened up to a total of 30 slots for the programme.

“The ability to scale up,

access untapped markets, enhance brand positioning, access to funds and

partners, are crucial factors to the success of technology and innovation

businesses. By value-adding to the startups’ growth development cycle, we are

effectively enhancing the value and impact for our innovators to deliver its

benefits back into the ecosystem. Together, MaGIC with our corporate partners

can empower startups who will be at the forefront of the digital transformation

while positioning them for exponential growth. to accelerate commercialisation

rates of key technologies pivotal to the growth of the country,” said Khalid

Yashaiya, Acting CEO of MaGIC.

"With the consolidation of

MaGIC and TPM as MRANTI, we can further empower innovators who

will be at the forefront of the digital transformation while positioning them

for exponential growth to accelerate commercialisation rates of key

technologies pivotal to the growth of the country," said Khalid.

Eu Gin, the founder of

Riipay, was one of the newer startups under the programme. It is a financial

service company that provides ‘buy now, pay later’ for customers’ easy

financial management. He said, “The Entrepreneurs Programme has allowed me

to build deeper connections with many fellow entrepreneurs. With this, I am

able to learn from their experience, which has helped me build a more

sustainable business with a high focus on business fundamentals, such as

company business development strategy, company finance, talent management, and

more.”

He added, “As a startup,

managing our costs to be as lean as possible is very crucial. MaGIC’s support

has eased me in managing my company’s finances better.”

Apart from that, Keith Loh,

the founder of Perkaholic, a startup that is passionate about providing

lifestyle perks for employees, said, “Having been through the programme,

we have truly discovered who we truly are as entrepreneurs. We have gained so

much knowledge and experience from this program.”

“As a

result, NEXEA’s Entrepreneurs Programme has accelerated the process, ensuring

we do not repeat the mistakes of others who have gone through the same process.

As a startup, the team is now more aware of what will happen, which will enable

us to progress better by avoiding traps that we otherwise would have fallen

into,” he adds.

As of the third

quarter of 2021, the Entrepreneurs Programme managed to help the startups to

gain more than RM75mil in total combined revenues and over RM1bil in combined

startup valuations. Lastly, they also managed to achieve RM118mil in combined

funding for these entrepreneurs.

Visit us at https://entrepreneursprogramme.com/ for more information.