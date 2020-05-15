Magnitude 2.9 quake hits Antique; intensity 2 felt in Anini-y town

MANILA, Philippines – A shallow 2.9-magnitude quake, originating off the waters of Antique province, rocked the town of Anini-y on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
According to Phivolcs’ latest bulletin, the tectonic earthquake was located 61 kilometers west of the said town, with a depth of 14 kilometers below the ground. Intensity II was felt in Anini-y, state seismologists said.
Phivolcs said no aftershocks are expected and no damages have been recorded as of now.
JPV
