Magnitude 3.3 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs spotted the epicenter of the earthquake at 19 kilometers northeast of Calintaan town at 10:08 a.m.

The tectonic tremor had a depth of 17 kilometers from the surface.

Intensity 2 was recorded in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro while Intensity 1 was felt in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro and Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Phivolcs said it was not expecting damage and aftershocks.

WITH NIKKI DELOS REYES